Kanhan cops arrest man with mauser pistol

Advertisement

Nagpur: Kanhan Police have arrested a 24-year-man for illegal possession of country maide Mauser pistol worth Rs 40,000.

The accused identified as Farooq Abdul Sheikh (24), a resident of Kandri.

Advertisement

According to police sources, the squad of Kanhan Police was on patrolling duty when they received a tip-off regarding Farooq, who has illegal firearm in his possession. Acting swiftly on the input, cops subsequently nabbed him and seized the firearms.

Crime PI Omprakash Kokate, API Anil Raut, Constables Vinod Kale, Dhyaneshwar Raut, Arvind Bhagat, Shailesh Yadav, driver Sahebrao Bahale of Kanhan Police made the arrest.

The action was supervised under the guidance of SP Vijaykumar Magar and Addl SP Rahul Makhnikar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement