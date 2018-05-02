Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Kanhan 1300 Feeder line shutdown to plug major leakage on July 19 night

    Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation have planned a 12-hours shutdown of Kanhan WTP-1300 Feeder line (KN01300) to plug a major leakage developed on Babulban ESR interconnection at Ambedkar square on July 19, 2020 ( Sunday) from 7 pm to July 20 (Monday) @ 7 am. The work to plug leakage will be executed by NMC vendor

    Following this 12-hour shutdown water supply to almost 19 ESR’s from Nehrunagar Zone, Lakadganj Zone & Satranjipura Zone shall remain affected. While the affected areas will receive low pressure and restricted water supply for next 24-hours post shutdown completion. ESR’s to remain affected due to 12- hour shutdown of KN-1300 feeder line are: Lakadganj Zone: Bhandewadi ESR, Deshpande Layout ESR/Bharatwada, Lakadganj ESR, Minimata Nagar ESR, Subhan Nagar ESR, Kalamna ESR, Pardi I & Pardi-II.

    Satranjipura Zone: Itabhatti Chowk on 900 mm kanhan (80 mm dia) Shanti Nagar , Wanjri/Vinoba Bhave Nagar ESR Nehru Nagar Zone : Kharbi Tank, Nandanvan ESRs(Old), Nandanvan prop ESR-1, Nandanvan prop ESR-2 (Rajiv Gandhi), Sakkardara I, II & III ESR, Tajbagh ESR Citizens also take a note that as 12-hours shutdown at Kanhan WTP is a major shutdown, so Water supply through Tankers will also be not possible during and after shutdown in the affected areas. NMC & OCW has appealed citizens from above mentioned affected areas to co-operate & store sufficient water for their use in advance. For more information about water supply consumers can contact OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899.

