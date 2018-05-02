Youth kills girlfriend on a drastic date in Ajni

Nagpur: The crime branch sleuths on Friday arrested a youth who brutally murdered by his girlfriend in an under-construction house at Jhanjal Layout, Abhay Nagar, said Ajni police. A team of Unit No 4 of Crime Branch arrested Prem alias Sonu Pankaj Ganveer (23), a resident of Rahate Nagar slums for the murder of Aarti Bhalavi (25), a resident of Shatabdi Nagar.

Residents of the area noticed the girl lying dead in the house on Friday at around 6 pm. The police rushed to the spot and performed Panchanama. After receiving an information that some anti-social elements from Rahate Nagar slums are used to visit the place, the Crime Branch activated its informers. Acting on a tip-off, the police picked up Ganveer late in the night and interrogated him. During questioning, he spilled the beans and confessed for the crime.

A police official said that Ganveer and the girl were in relationship. He took the girl to the house where a brawl took place between them over marriage. In a fit of rage, Ganveer killed the girl by strangulating her throat, police said. Ganveer is a history-sheeter goon having offences of hurt and other crimes registered against him. The Crime Branch team handed-over Ganveer to Ajni police.

An offence under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code was registered against him. The arrest was made by Police Inspector Ashok Meshram, APIs Kiran Chougule, Dilip Chandan, PSI Mohekar, ASI Ramesh Umale, HC Battulal Pandey and others.