Nagpur: A goon brutally killed an anti-social element with a sharp-edged weapon at Panchasheel Nagar in Gittikhadan locality on Thursday night.

Sources said one Sachin Alone(40)wasdone to death by Aakash Bombe and one of his accomplices over an old enmity.

Staff from Gittikhadan Police Station led by senior Inspector Sunil Chauhan visited the spot and started investigation.