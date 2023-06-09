Kanchi Kamakoti Shankaracharya in Nagpur on June 20

Nagpur: Vijayendra Saraswathi Swami, the 70th Shankaracharya of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, will arrive in Nagpur on June 20 and stay here for two days to perform a pooja.

On his ‘Vijay Yatra’ to North India, the Shankaracharya will be reaching Nagpur by road on June 20 (Tuesday) at 8.30 pm. The Shankaracharya will be staying at Bhagavad Pada Sabha here for two days, performing ‘Chandramouleeshwara Pooja’ and then proceed to Ramtek, stated a press release issued by the Managing Committee of the Bhagavad Pada Sabha.

