Tricolour insulted post G-20 décor in Nagpur?

Nagpur: The residents of Manish Nagar from Second Capital of the State are seething with indignation as the Tricolour flag adorning the area near the Manish Nagar under-bridge has been left unattended by the apathetic Nagpur Administration. This disrespectful act has drawn widespread criticism and has reignited the controversy surrounding the administration’s handling of the recent G-20 meet.

While Nagpur, known as the Second Capital of the State, was bedecked with vibrant colors and captivating lighting to welcome the prestigious G-20 summit, the Nagpur Administration found itself caught between immense criticism and some support due to the extravagant expenses incurred for the event. However, the recent insult to the Tricolour flag has once again thrust the Nagpur Administration into the center of controversy.

The neglect of the Tricolour flag, which was intended to conceal a nullah near the Manish Nagar under-bridge, has left locals feeling disheartened and dismayed. The flag, which symbolizes the pride and unity of the nation, now hangs tattered and unkempt, providing a stark contrast to the grandeur of the G-20 decorations that adorned the city.

Residents of Manish Nagar have expressed their deep disappointment with the Nagpur Administration, citing the flag’s condition as a blatant insult to the nation’s emblem. They believe that such negligence reflects a lack of respect for the Tricolour and the values it represents.

