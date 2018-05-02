Nagpur North (SC) Vidhan Sabha Election 2019, Latest Update

For update on Latest Read this page starting 8 am on Oct 21 .. Voting Day

Nagpur North Vidhan Sabha Constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra state in western India. It is one of the six assembly seats which make up Nagpur Lok Sabha seat.

The assembly constituency is reserved for members of the Scheduled Castes. Dr. Milind Mane, the BJP candidate won the 2014 assembly elections and is the current MLA.[1] He was victorious against incumbent INC candidate Dr. Nitin Raut; who was holding this legislative seat from 1999.

Representatives

1967 : P.R. Wasnik, Indian National Congress

1972 : Daulatrao Husanji Ganvir, All India Forward Bloc

1978 : Suryakant Dongre, Republican Party of India

1980 : Suryakant Dongre, Republican Party of India

1985 : Damuantibai Madhukar Deshbhratar, Indian National Congress

1990 : Shende Upendra Mangaldas, Republican Party of India

1995 : Badhel Bhola Janglu, Bharatiya Janata Party

1999 : Nitin Raut, Indian National Congress

2004 : Nitin Raut, Indian National Congress

2009 : Nitin Raut, Indian National Congress

2014 : Milind Mane, Bharatiya Janata Party