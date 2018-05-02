Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Oct 19th, 2019

Nagpur North (SC) Vidhan Sabha Election 2019, Latest Update

For update on Latest Read this page starting 8 am on Oct 21 .. Voting Day
Every vote counts. Please vote in the upcoming Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Elections to be held on 21st October 2019

Nagpur North Vidhan Sabha Constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra state in western India. It is one of the six assembly seats which make up Nagpur Lok Sabha seat.

The assembly constituency is reserved for members of the Scheduled Castes. Dr. Milind Mane, the BJP candidate won the 2014 assembly elections and is the current MLA.[1] He was victorious against incumbent INC candidate Dr. Nitin Raut; who was holding this legislative seat from 1999.

Representatives
1967 : P.R. Wasnik, Indian National Congress
1972 : Daulatrao Husanji Ganvir, All India Forward Bloc
1978 : Suryakant Dongre, Republican Party of India
1980 : Suryakant Dongre, Republican Party of India
1985 : Damuantibai Madhukar Deshbhratar, Indian National Congress
1990 : Shende Upendra Mangaldas, Republican Party of India
1995 : Badhel Bhola Janglu, Bharatiya Janata Party
1999 : Nitin Raut, Indian National Congress
2004 : Nitin Raut, Indian National Congress
2009 : Nitin Raut, Indian National Congress
2014 : Milind Mane, Bharatiya Janata Party

Happening Nagpur
@Fansofsrknagpur celebrates SRK’s smile, simplicity, and stardom!!!
@Fansofsrknagpur celebrates SRK’s smile, simplicity, and stardom!!!
Rokde Jewellers dazzles with Karwa Chauth celebration and bright new collection
Rokde Jewellers dazzles with Karwa Chauth celebration and bright new collection
Nagpur Crime News
Tehsil police arrest teenager, recover four stolen vehicles
Tehsil police arrest teenager, recover four stolen vehicles
Accounts Manager dupes M/s SMS Company Ltd of Rs 52 lakh
Accounts Manager dupes M/s SMS Company Ltd of Rs 52 lakh
Maharashtra News
आचारसंहोतेचे उल्लंघन करणाऱ्या भाजप चे उमेदवार टेकचंद सावरकर विरुद्ध गुन्हा दाखल
आचारसंहोतेचे उल्लंघन करणाऱ्या भाजप चे उमेदवार टेकचंद सावरकर विरुद्ध गुन्हा दाखल
सख्ख्या भावानेच केला मोठ्या भावाचा खून
सख्ख्या भावानेच केला मोठ्या भावाचा खून
Hindi News
महाराष्ट्र में वोटिंग शुरू, मोहन भागवत ने नागपुर में किया मतदान
महाराष्ट्र में वोटिंग शुरू, मोहन भागवत ने नागपुर में किया मतदान
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड के तार नागपुर से जुड़े, ATS ने एक शख्स को हिरासत में लिया
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड के तार नागपुर से जुड़े, ATS ने एक शख्स को हिरासत में लिया
Trending News
Maharashtra voting 2019: Voting begins in Maharashtra, Haryana seats
Maharashtra voting 2019: Voting begins in Maharashtra, Haryana seats
Gadkari debunks claims of BJP ‘snubbing’ him by denying tickets to his supporters
Gadkari debunks claims of BJP ‘snubbing’ him by denying tickets to his supporters
Featured News
Campaign for Maha assembly polls ends; 3237 candidates in fray
Campaign for Maha assembly polls ends; 3237 candidates in fray
Salman Khan’s aide Shera joins Shiv Sena
Salman Khan’s aide Shera joins Shiv Sena
Trending In Nagpur
महाराष्ट्र में वोटिंग शुरू, मोहन भागवत ने नागपुर में किया मतदान
महाराष्ट्र में वोटिंग शुरू, मोहन भागवत ने नागपुर में किया मतदान
Mohan Bhagwat reaches polling station early morning in Nagpur
Mohan Bhagwat reaches polling station early morning in Nagpur
शेवटच्या दिवशी पालकमंत्र्यांनी साधला थेट मतदारांशी संपर्क
शेवटच्या दिवशी पालकमंत्र्यांनी साधला थेट मतदारांशी संपर्क
Drs Tejas, Nirbhay & Laghuvendu join TEAM OCHRI
Drs Tejas, Nirbhay & Laghuvendu join TEAM OCHRI
मतदानाच्या अंतिम क्षणापर्यंत ‘कत्ल की रात : अजित पारसे, सोशल मीडिया विश्लेषक.
मतदानाच्या अंतिम क्षणापर्यंत ‘कत्ल की रात : अजित पारसे, सोशल मीडिया विश्लेषक.
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड के तार नागपुर से जुड़े, ATS ने एक शख्स को हिरासत में लिया
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड के तार नागपुर से जुड़े, ATS ने एक शख्स को हिरासत में लिया
धंतोली रेल्वे पूल ते बैधनाथ चौक वाहतूक बंद
धंतोली रेल्वे पूल ते बैधनाथ चौक वाहतूक बंद
नोंदणीकृत खासगी रुग्णालय, दवाखान्यांनी डेंग्यूच्या रुग्णांची माहिती देणे बंधनकारक
नोंदणीकृत खासगी रुग्णालय, दवाखान्यांनी डेंग्यूच्या रुग्णांची माहिती देणे बंधनकारक
देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या प्रचार रॅलीवर नागरिकांची पुष्पवृष्टी
देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या प्रचार रॅलीवर नागरिकांची पुष्पवृष्टी
ठोकशाही करू नका, घरात घुसून मारण्याची आमचीही ताकद आहे : मुख्यमंत्री
ठोकशाही करू नका, घरात घुसून मारण्याची आमचीही ताकद आहे : मुख्यमंत्री
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145