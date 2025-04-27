Fire Department Proposes New Safety Measures for Bhandewadi Dumping Yard

Advertisement



Nagpur: The ongoing fire at the Bhandewadi dumping yard, which has been burning for over nine days, continues to cause toxic smoke and health issues for nearby residents. In response, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Fire Department has suggested several precautionary measures and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to address the ongoing risk and prevent future incidents.

Speaking to TOI, officiating Chief Fire Officer BP Chandankhede confirmed that the fire department is working on recommendations to improve safety at the site. “We identified key issues while trying to extinguish the fire, and we will be presenting suggestions to higher authorities based on our findings,” Chandankhede said.

The proposed measures include constructing wide roads on all four sides of the dumping yard, allowing fire tenders easier access in the event of a fire. Currently, the fire department struggles to navigate through residential areas close to the site. Additionally, the department recommended building internal roads within the yard itself to enable firefighters to reach the fire more swiftly and directly.

A key proposal is the formation of a committee consisting of members from the fire department and other relevant agencies to ensure immediate action is taken in case of any future incidents.

The fire department also suggested increasing the height of the boundary walls around the yard to prevent smoke from drifting into adjacent areas like Tulsi Nagar and Abumiya Nagar. Other recommendations include the restriction of building more than one floor in nearby residential areas.

The fire, which broke out on April 19, has had significant effects on local residents, particularly in areas like Tulsi Nagar and Abumiya Nagar, which were blanketed in smoke. Fire officials are taking extra precautions to ensure the fire is fully extinguished. “Currently, only about 5% of the fire remains, but due to the wind, there is a risk of spreading. We will continue working until it is completely under control,” Chandankhede added.

Fire Department’s Suggestions:

Construct wide roads on all four sides of the dumping yard

Create internal roads for easier access by fire tenders

Segregate waste to prevent fire from spreading

Deploy two fire tenders 24/7 at the yard

Install hydrants on-site to avoid water shortages

Increase the height of the boundary walls to prevent smoke from affecting nearby areas

