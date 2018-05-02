Kamptee cops raid two shops selling adulterated edible oil

Nagpur: Acting on a tip off, Old Kamptee police on Thursday night raided two shops and seized a huge stock of adulterated edible oil being sold in the name of renowned brand – Fortune Company. The raid was carried out on Juni Oli-based Kailas Traders and Om Kirana Stores. Both the traders were found selling adulterated soybean edible oil in the name of Fortune Company.

Cops have seized 22 ‘Fortune’ oil tins of 20 litres each worth Rs 42,900, 15 empty tins worth Rs 450, two drums 90 litres each of loose oil worth Rs 18,000. Collective value of seized material is Rs 61,350. The owners of both the shops namely Mahesh Daulatram Krushnani (49) and Rakesh Kishore Krushnani (32), residents of Juni Oli, Kamptee, have been arrested.

Further probe is being carried out by Senior PI Devidas Kathale.