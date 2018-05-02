Crime Branch nabs gangster Sheikhu Khan, five henchmen

Gangster had abducted a liquor trader and extorted Rs 10 lakh from him

Nagpur: In a significant action against the flourishing incidents of organised crime in the city, the Unit Two of Crime Branch nabbed gangster Sheikhu Khan and five of his henchmen involved in abduction of a liquor trader and extorting of Rs 10 lakh from him between the intervening night of August 26 and 27. The cops have also seized a mouser pistol from the possession of the accused.

Sources said that cops may invoke MCOCA against Sheikhu and his gang. Offences registered against Sheikhu across the police stations include a murder, two cases of attempt to murder and various other offences of extortion. He was also externed from the city.

Accused Sheikhu and his accomplices abducted Prashant Bajrang Ambatkar (36), a resident of Manish Nagar, who owns liquor shops at few places including Butibori at gun point on August 26 and was later released in the wee hours of August 27 after he paid Rs 10 lakh to the perpetrators.

According to police sources, on August 26, when Prashant had gone out somewhere, Sheikhu and his accomplice Suraj Chaudhary, Shiva and others intercepted him on the stretch between Shankar Nagar Square and Ram Nagar. The accused blindfolded Prashant and forced him into a car and drove away towards Wadi, Waddhamna and other areas. He was also kept hostage at a house and was asked for ransom of Rs 10 lakh from him. They also beat him up and threatened that they would kill him if he did not meet their demand.

As per the complaint, Prashant was later forcefully taken to his residence in the wee hours of August 27 at around 2 am. Upon reaching home, Prashant allegedly handed over Rs 10 lakh to Sheikhu in lieu of his release.

A case was registered in Ambazari police station. Prashant was receiving threat calls from the dreaded gangster Gulam Nawaz Sheikhu who has been asking for extortion money. As Prashant refused to give ‘hafta’, he was on Sheikhu’s target.

Interestingly Sheikhu’s act of taking ransom from Prashant was allegedly captured in a CCTV installed at his house. The car in which he was abducted was also seen in the camera.

Prashant was allegedly so terrified with the incident that he fell sick and had to be admitted to the hospital. After he was discharged from hospital, he took up the matter to Upper Police Commissioner Nilesh Bharne and Deputy Commissioner Gajanan Rajmane of Crime Branch.