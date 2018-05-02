15-yr old girl kidnapped in front of her father in MIDC

Nagpur: In an audacious act, an unidentified person kidnapped a 15-year old girl and took her in an auto in front her father in MIDC area here on Tuesday evening. Cops have mounted a search to trace the girl as well the abductor.

According to police, the 15-year old girl, resident of MIDC area, was seen by her father travelling in an auto around 7 pm on Tuesday. Suspecting some foul play, he immediately called her but the auto zoomed away speedily. Since then the girl has been missing. Her father searched her at all possible places but could not find her. Finally, a complaint was registered with MIDC police in this connection.

Assistant PSI Purshottam, as per Supreme Court directives, registered an offence under Section 363 of the IPC and mounted a search to trace the girl.