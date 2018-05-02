Guardian Min, CP, DCP other dignitaries extend Eid wishes

Nagpur: Even as Muslim community members in Nagpur were busy exchanging warm greetings for Eid Ul Azha on Monday, Guardian Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule, Commissioner of Police Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay and DCP Zone V Nilotpal have extended the heartiest festive wishes for all the members. The trio visited Kamptee on Monday.

The dignitaries distributed roses among the people and celebrated Eid-ul-Adha with religious fervor.

Adv Sulekha Kumbare, Vivek Mangtani, and others were present on this occasion.