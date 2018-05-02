Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Ajni police arrest goon Sandeep Lade with country made pistol

Nagpur: In a well-planned operation, the sleuths of Ajni police station nabbed a criminal and seized country-made pistol and a cartridge to the tune of Rs 10,300 on Monday afternoon.

The squad of Ajni police comprising PSI Sanjay Chappde, SPSI Subash Thakre, constables Hansaraj, Ritesh Gotmare were on patrolling duty when they received a tip-off that a man identified as Sandeep Sanjay Lade (25), a resident of Ramteke Nagar had illegal possession of country-made pistol Rs 10,000 and a live cartridge.

Acting swiftly on this information, the cops surrounded accused Sandeep in Ramteke Nagar at around 4 pm and nabbed him.

Sandeep has booked under Sections 3+25 of the Indian Arms Act read with Sub-Section 135 Maharashtra Police Act and has been placed under arrest.

