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Nagpur: In a significant breakthrough against rising two-wheeler thefts in the city, Kalamna Police have arrested a habitual vehicle thief and recovered four stolen Honda Activa scooters worth approximately ₹1.20 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Nilesh Chhagan Devgade (20), a resident of Gulmohar Nagar in Kalamna. Police investigations have linked him to four vehicle theft cases registered at Kalamna and Lakadganj police stations.

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The investigation began after a Honda Activa parked outside a residence in Netajinagar was stolen on May 31, 2026. As several similar thefts had been reported in the area, police launched a comprehensive probe to identify the culprit and uncover possible links between the cases.

During the investigation, officers carefully examined CCTV footage from multiple crime scenes. They noticed a similar modus operandi in all the thefts, indicating the involvement of the same individual. Acting on technical surveillance and confidential information, police laid a trap and detained Devgade.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to four vehicle thefts. Police subsequently recovered all four stolen Activa scooters from his possession.

Investigators revealed that Devgade primarily targeted two-wheelers that were left unlocked. To avoid suspicion, he would initially push the vehicle manually for some distance before starting it and escaping from the area. This method reportedly helped him evade detection for an extended period.

According to police, the accused had completed his Higher Secondary education in the science stream and was considered academically capable. However, preliminary investigations suggest that bad company, expensive lifestyle aspirations, and the desire to make quick money allegedly led him towards criminal activities.

Police officials said the successful operation has helped solve four pending vehicle theft cases and has sent a strong message to offenders involved in property-related crimes.

The action has been widely appreciated as a major achievement for Kalamna Police in their ongoing efforts to curb vehicle thefts across the city.

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