Kalamna Police Book Youth for Possessing Banned Nylon Manja

Nagpur: The Kalamna Police have registered a case against a 19-year-old youth for possessing banned nylon manja (kite string), which poses a serious threat to public safety and wildlife.

The action was taken on December 16, 2025, at around 9.55 pm, when the Kalamna police patrol team intercepted a grey Activa scooter near Bhagat Nagar Chowk, close to Mohit Chinese Centre. Upon questioning, the rider identified himself as Abhishek alias Shravan Sujit Shahu (19), a resident of Navi Nagar, Pardi.

During a search conducted in the presence of panch witnesses, the police recovered 15 spools of banned nylon manja labelled “Mono Kite” from a sack kept on the scooter’s footrest. The police seized the scooter along with the manja, collectively valued at Rs 80,000.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the banned manja was sourced from an associate named Rohit, a resident of Navi Nagar, Pardi, who is currently absconding.

A case has been registered at Kalamna Police Station under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 5 and 15 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986. Further investigation is underway.

