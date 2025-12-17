India vs New Zealand T20 at Jamtha on Jan 23

Advertisement

Nagpur: As part of the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium at Jamtha will host a high-voltage India vs New Zealand T20 international on January 23, 2026. The fixture is being widely billed as a mini World Cup encounter, with both teams looking to fine-tune their combinations ahead of the global tournament.

The night match is expected to draw a full house, offering cricket enthusiasts in Nagpur a rare opportunity to witness top-tier international cricket. With India and New Zealand consistently ranked among the strongest T20 sides, the contest promises intense competition and high entertainment value.

India is set to host the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which will get underway in February. The tournament will feature leading cricketing nations across multiple venues in the country.

Team India will begin its World Cup campaign against the USA on February 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. One of the marquee fixtures of the tournament is scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, where India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in a clash expected to draw global attention.

The India vs New Zealand T20 match at Jamtha is being seen as a crucial preparatory fixture and a major sporting event for Nagpur, with elaborate security and crowd management arrangements anticipated.

