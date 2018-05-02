Kalamna police arrest 4 for stealing truck

Nagpur: Four persons have been arrested by Kalamna police for stealing a truck. The accused were arrested from Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh.

Arrested accused have been identified as Akash Baban Raut (23), Abdul Nazim Abdul Rashid (38), Prafulla Gajanandrao Matlane (29), all residents of Kalamna, Mohd Suleman (23), a resident of Nandanvan. According to complainant, Sheikh Mohatsim Imam Baksh (28),a resident of Kamptee, had parked the truck (MH-16/CC67099) near Reliance Petrol Pump, Old Kamptee Road, Kalamna.The accused had drove away the truck and the theft came to fore on July 30.

Acting on a tip-off, the police identified the accused and their location. The Kalamna cops alerted Dhamtiri police about the theft and arrested the accused. The arrest was made by Sr.

Police Inspector Vishwanath Chavan, API Ulhas Rathod and staff including Kishore Devangan, Sanjay Kotangale, Manish Burde, Manoj Bahurupi and Ashok Tayde