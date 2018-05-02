Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Aug 10th, 2020

    Father-son duo booked for selling mortgaged shop

    Nagpur: Wathoda Police have booked father-son duo for selling a commercial shop mortgaged with a bank. The accused were identified as Mahesh MadhukarWairagade (31) and Madhukar Laxman Wairagade (65), both residents of Plot No. 43, Saibaba Nagar, Wathoda.

    According to police, the house of the accused persons, including commercial shops, was mortgaged with Axis Bank.
    However, the accused sold a commercial shop to Akash Madan Timande (27), a resident of Plot No 145 (a), Hudkeshwar, at Rs 4.50 lakh.

    On the basis of complaint by Timande, Wathoda Police have registered a case under Sections 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is on.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Beltarodi police nab cellphone thieves
    Beltarodi police nab cellphone thieves
    Father-son duo booked for selling mortgaged shop
    Father-son duo booked for selling mortgaged shop
    Kalamna police arrest 4 for stealing truck
    Kalamna police arrest 4 for stealing truck
    नवेगाव खैरीं तोतलाडोह धरणातुन होणार वीसर्ग
    नवेगाव खैरीं तोतलाडोह धरणातुन होणार वीसर्ग
    स्थापना दिवस कार्यक्रम में युवाओं ने ली शपथ
    स्थापना दिवस कार्यक्रम में युवाओं ने ली शपथ
    विमानाच्या गतीने धावणार रेल्वे गाडी
    विमानाच्या गतीने धावणार रेल्वे गाडी
    आम्ही आपल्या सोबत आहोत- साठे कुटुंबियांचे पालकमंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत यांच्याकडून सांत्वन
    आम्ही आपल्या सोबत आहोत- साठे कुटुंबियांचे पालकमंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत यांच्याकडून सांत्वन
    कर्तव्यावर असलेल्या कर्मचाऱ्याला जेव्हा मनपा आयुक्त स्वत: फोन करतात
    कर्तव्यावर असलेल्या कर्मचाऱ्याला जेव्हा मनपा आयुक्त स्वत: फोन करतात
    उत्कृष्ट २४ स्टार्टअप्सची निवड जाहीर
    उत्कृष्ट २४ स्टार्टअप्सची निवड जाहीर
    Man dies after his motorcycle hits cow in Nagpur
    Man dies after his motorcycle hits cow in Nagpur
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0