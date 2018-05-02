Father-son duo booked for selling mortgaged shop

Nagpur: Wathoda Police have booked father-son duo for selling a commercial shop mortgaged with a bank. The accused were identified as Mahesh MadhukarWairagade (31) and Madhukar Laxman Wairagade (65), both residents of Plot No. 43, Saibaba Nagar, Wathoda.

According to police, the house of the accused persons, including commercial shops, was mortgaged with Axis Bank.

However, the accused sold a commercial shop to Akash Madan Timande (27), a resident of Plot No 145 (a), Hudkeshwar, at Rs 4.50 lakh.

On the basis of complaint by Timande, Wathoda Police have registered a case under Sections 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is on.