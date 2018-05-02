Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Wed, Sep 18th, 2019

Kalamna cops nab two accused, detain juvenile boy in landlord murder case

Nagpur: Kalamna police have rounded up three accused including a juvenile boy for killing their 41-year-old landlord over a money dispute in Kalamna vicinity on Friday, September 13.

The accused trio living in a rented room behind Shani Mandir, Naka No. 4 stoned their landlord Ramlal Daddiprasad Jaiswal (41), originally hailing from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh to death on Friday night.

According to the police, Jaiswal had come to Nagpur for treatment of hair on Friday. After visiting the doctor, around 9 pm, Ramlal went to his house located in Adarsh Nagar, Kalamna, for recovering rent from the accused tenant Ankush Jaiswal. However, a brawl erupted over rent money between Ramlal and Ankush. In a fit of anger, Ankush with the help of Praveen alias Anup Satyanarayan Sahu (19) and a juvenile boy attacked Ramlal with stones and killed him.

On being informed about the incident, a team of Kalamna cops led by Senior PI Vishwanath Chauhan, PI (Crime) Nitin Fantagare, API Anil Ingole, Constables Dashrat Mishra, Anil Tumsare, Dilip Jadhav, Narendra Tidke, Prashant Gabhane, Praful Dhavle, Durgesh Makde, and Sharad started the investigation into the matter and arrested two accused and detained the juvenile boy.

The arrest drive was supervised by DCP Zone V Nilotpal and ACP Rajesh Pardeshi.

