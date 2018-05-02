Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Sep 18th, 2019

Nagpur gets 3 new Police Stations at Kapil Nagar, Pardi and Wathoda

Nagpur: Three new police stations at Kapil Nagar, Pardi and Wathoda were inaugurated on Wednesday at the hands of Guardian Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule and State Minister Parinay Fuke. With the addition of these new police stations, total number has gone to 32 in city. Commissioner of Police Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, Joint Commissioner Ravindra Kadam, Additional Commissioner of Police (North Division) Shashikant Mahavarkar, DCP Zone 5 Nilotpal, DCP Zone 4 Nirmala Devi, DCP HQ Vikram Sali, ACP Prashuram Karyakarte, ACP Rajratan Bansod and ACP Vijay Dhopavkar, and others were present on this occasion.

The new police stations are created by bifurcating the existing Jaripatka, Nandanvan, and Kalamna police stations under the Nagpur City Police Commissionerate.

Senior Police Inspector Prabhakar V Matte will lead Kapil Nagar Police Station. Senior PI Bapu Dhere has been given charge of Wathoda Police Station while Senior PI Sunil Shivaji Chauhan will look after Pardi Police Station.

With additional three police stations, the City Police aim to ensure better policing in these areas located on the outskirts of the city.

Happening Nagpur
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain organised in city
International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain organised in city
Nagpur Crime News
Nagpur gets 3 new Police Stations at Kapil Nagar, Pardi and Wathoda
Nagpur gets 3 new Police Stations at Kapil Nagar, Pardi and Wathoda
Maharashtra News
अनधिकृत वस्त्यांमधील घरे नियमित करू : पालकमंत्री
अनधिकृत वस्त्यांमधील घरे नियमित करू : पालकमंत्री
पोलिसांना विविध सुविधांसाठी आतापर्यंत 900 कोटी : पालकमंत्री
पोलिसांना विविध सुविधांसाठी आतापर्यंत 900 कोटी : पालकमंत्री
Hindi News
नए 100 इलेक्ट्रिक बसों के लिए निकलेंगी ‘ईओआई’
नए 100 इलेक्ट्रिक बसों के लिए निकलेंगी ‘ईओआई’
गोंदिया : ठेकेदार से रिश्‍वत लेते ग्राम सेवक पकड़ाया
गोंदिया : ठेकेदार से रिश्‍वत लेते ग्राम सेवक पकड़ाया
Trending News
15-yr old girl kidnapped in front of her father in MIDC
15-yr old girl kidnapped in front of her father in MIDC
Only Mahatma Gandhi is father of nation
Only Mahatma Gandhi is father of nation
Featured News
नवीन कामठी पोलिसांनी दिले 5 गायींना जीवनदान
नवीन कामठी पोलिसांनी दिले 5 गायींना जीवनदान
Choked sewer line in Nara society exposes NMC’s Swachhta Abhiyan
Choked sewer line in Nara society exposes NMC’s Swachhta Abhiyan
Trending In Nagpur
Nagpur gets 3 new Police Stations at Kapil Nagar, Pardi and Wathoda
Nagpur gets 3 new Police Stations at Kapil Nagar, Pardi and Wathoda
नए 100 इलेक्ट्रिक बसों के लिए निकलेंगी ‘ईओआई’
नए 100 इलेक्ट्रिक बसों के लिए निकलेंगी ‘ईओआई’
अनधिकृत वस्त्यांमधील घरे नियमित करू : पालकमंत्री
अनधिकृत वस्त्यांमधील घरे नियमित करू : पालकमंत्री
पोलिसांना विविध सुविधांसाठी आतापर्यंत 900 कोटी : पालकमंत्री
पोलिसांना विविध सुविधांसाठी आतापर्यंत 900 कोटी : पालकमंत्री
National Statisstical Office’s: Three Days Regional Training Camp on ASUSE
National Statisstical Office’s: Three Days Regional Training Camp on ASUSE
बस स्टॅण्ड परिसरात केला वीज बचतीचा जागर
बस स्टॅण्ड परिसरात केला वीज बचतीचा जागर
शहरातील खड्ड्यांच्या दुरुस्तीबाबत मनपा आयुक्तांचे मेट्रो, नासुप्रसह विविध विभागांना पत्र
शहरातील खड्ड्यांच्या दुरुस्तीबाबत मनपा आयुक्तांचे मेट्रो, नासुप्रसह विविध विभागांना पत्र
प्लास्टिक निर्मूलन अभियानाचा महापौर नंदा जिचकार यांच्या हस्ते शुभारंभ
प्लास्टिक निर्मूलन अभियानाचा महापौर नंदा जिचकार यांच्या हस्ते शुभारंभ
दीक्षाभूमीच्या दर्शनाने नवी ऊर्जा मिळाली : जे. पी. नड्डा
दीक्षाभूमीच्या दर्शनाने नवी ऊर्जा मिळाली : जे. पी. नड्डा
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145