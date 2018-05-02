Nagpur gets 3 new Police Stations at Kapil Nagar, Pardi and Wathoda

Nagpur: Three new police stations at Kapil Nagar, Pardi and Wathoda were inaugurated on Wednesday at the hands of Guardian Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule and State Minister Parinay Fuke. With the addition of these new police stations, total number has gone to 32 in city. Commissioner of Police Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, Joint Commissioner Ravindra Kadam, Additional Commissioner of Police (North Division) Shashikant Mahavarkar, DCP Zone 5 Nilotpal, DCP Zone 4 Nirmala Devi, DCP HQ Vikram Sali, ACP Prashuram Karyakarte, ACP Rajratan Bansod and ACP Vijay Dhopavkar, and others were present on this occasion.

The new police stations are created by bifurcating the existing Jaripatka, Nandanvan, and Kalamna police stations under the Nagpur City Police Commissionerate.

Senior Police Inspector Prabhakar V Matte will lead Kapil Nagar Police Station. Senior PI Bapu Dhere has been given charge of Wathoda Police Station while Senior PI Sunil Shivaji Chauhan will look after Pardi Police Station.

With additional three police stations, the City Police aim to ensure better policing in these areas located on the outskirts of the city.