Kalamna cops foil armed dacoity bid, five men nabbed

Nagpur: The Kalamna Police in Nagpur arrested five persons who were allegedly preparing to commit a dacoity in the Kalamna area late Tuesday night. One of their accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness and is currently being searched for.

According to police sources, the incident took place between 9.35 pm and 10.40 pm on March 11 when a patrolling team from Kalamna Police Station was conducting routine surveillance in its jurisdiction. During the patrol, officers received reliable information that a group of men had gathered on the roof of a shutterless shop near the Bharat Nagar railway crossing on Bharatwada Road with deadly weapons and were allegedly planning to carry out a dacoity.

Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the police team rushed to the spot and surrounded the area. During the operation, five suspects were apprehended, while another accused fled the scene taking advantage of the darkness.

During questioning in the presence of panch witnesses, the detained accused identified themselves as:

• Hemkumar alias Golu Prabhu Hirwani (28), resident of Plot No. 34, Bharat Nagar, Kalamna

• Lokesh Birsingh Shahu (29), resident of Plot No. 23, Bharat Nagar, Bharatwada Road

• Ankit Ravindra Rokde (25), resident of Plot No. 256, near Sheetla Mata Temple, Bharat Nagar

• Raja Khuman Shahu (24), resident near Chetan Kirana Store, Bharat Nagar

• Lakhan Roopdas Shahu (35), resident of Plot No. 76, Bharat Nagar, Bharatwada Road

Police recovered several weapons from their possession, including two iron knives, one iron kukri, one iron cutter, an iron chain and an iron hammer, collectively valued at approximately Rs 1,000.

During interrogation, the arrested accused revealed that their accomplice who escaped has been identified as Ritik Prabhu Hirwani, also a resident of Bharat Nagar in Kalamna.

Based on a complaint lodged by Police Constable Avinash Khalbanshi, a case has been registered at Kalamna Police Station. Police Sub-Inspector Nilesh Kulsange has booked the accused under Sections 310(4) and 310(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act and Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

The five accused have been arrested, while efforts are underway to trace the absconding suspect. Further investigation in the case is in progress.

