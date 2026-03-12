Unidentified man found murdered on Nagpur outskirts, cops hunt killers

Advertisement

Nagpur: A highly decomposed body of an unidentified man, believed to be in his 30s, was discovered in a bushy area near Khairi bridge on the outskirts of Nagpur, under the jurisdiction of the New Kamptee Police Station, triggering a murder investigation.

The body came to light after local labourers noticed a strong foul smell emanating from bushes near the bridge. When they went closer to check the source of the stench, they found the body lying on the ground and immediately alerted the police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had suffered multiple stab wounds to the ribs along with a severe blunt-force injury to the head, suggesting that he may have been brutally attacked. The body was sent for examination to Kamptee Rural Hospital, where forensic experts estimated that the death occurred between 36 and 72 hours before the body was discovered.

Police suspect the victim might have been lured to the isolated spot on the pretext of drinking liquor and having a meal before being attacked. However, the exact sequence of events is yet to be established.

Investigators did not find any personal belongings such as a mobile phone, wallet or identity documents on the body. Officials also checked for distinctive marks or tattoos that could help identify the victim, but none were found.

In an attempt to trace the deceased, police even examined the branded shoes worn by the victim and contacted the concerned outlet to track possible purchase details. However, the effort did not yield any useful leads.

A case of murder has been registered by the New Kamptee Police Station, and teams have begun verifying missing persons complaints from nearby areas to establish the identity of the victim. Police said identifying the deceased remains the biggest challenge at this stage, while efforts are underway to uncover the motive and track down those responsible for the killing.

