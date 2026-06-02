Kalamna cops crack three theft cases, arrest two mobile snatchers

Nagpur: Amid rising incidents of mobile phone thefts across the city, Kalamna Police have achieved a major breakthrough by arresting two habitual thieves and solving three theft cases within a matter of days. The police recovered 10 stolen mobile phones and a stolen motorcycle collectively worth Rs 2.22 lakh from the accused.

The recent spate of mobile thefts in the bustling Kalamna Market area had created concern among traders, shoppers, and local residents. Taking the matter seriously, Kalamna Police launched an intensive investigation involving technical surveillance, intelligence gathering, and field monitoring to track down those responsible.

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According to police, two separate incidents were reported on May 29 and June 1 in the Kalamna Market area, where mobile phones were stolen from individuals sleeping inside four-wheeler vehicles. A total of six mobile phones were reported stolen in the two cases.

Following the registration of complaints, a special investigation team was formed under the guidance of senior police officers. During the probe, police received crucial information from confidential sources, which led them to the suspects.

The accused were identified as Keshav Ashok Sahu (24) and Bhushan alias Pagli Bhagwat Supare (22). Both were taken into custody and subjected to detailed interrogation. During questioning, the duo allegedly confessed to their involvement in multiple mobile theft cases.

Based on information provided by the accused, police recovered 10 stolen mobile phones from their possession. Further investigation also led to the recovery of a Honda Shine motorcycle that had been stolen from the jurisdiction of Pardi Police Station.

The total value of the recovered property, including the mobile phones and motorcycle, is estimated at Rs 2.22 lakh.

The swift action by Kalamna Police has been widely appreciated, as it comes at a time when mobile thefts have become a growing concern in several parts of the city. Police officials stated that the crackdown on property crimes and repeat offenders will continue in the coming days.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, Joint Commissioner of Police Navinchandra Reddy, Additional Commissioner of Police Vasant Pardeshi, Deputy Commissioner of Police Annapurna Singh, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Rohit Ovhal.

The successful detection was led by Senior Police Inspector Pravin Kale, Police Inspector (Crime) Karim Khan Pathan, Sub-Inspector Santoshkumar Ramlod, and members of the investigation team, whose coordinated efforts helped crack the cases and recover the stolen property.

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