Sandeep Gurghate is new NPPA President

Nagpur: Senior photojournalist Sandeep Gurghate is all set to lead the Nagpur Press Photographers Association (NPPA).

In the recently organised NPPA elections, Gurghate was elected as new President along with Vicky Vaitage, Secretary, Ajay Vaitage and Sanjay Lachuriya, Vice Presidents and Mukesh Kukde, Treasurer for a two-year term from 2022 to 2024.

Vijay Jamgade, Pratik Barsagade, Kunal Jaiswal, Roshan Singh and Vishal Mahakalkar are the members of NPPA.

