Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, May 30th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    ‘Kahin Dur Jab Din Dal Jaaye’ famed lyricist Yogesh Gaur dies at 77

    New Delhi: Veteran lyricist Yogesh Gaur, best-known for writing songs like Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye and Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli, died on Friday. He was 77. Yogesh Gaur, famous as Yogesh in the film industry, gave Bollywood several hit songs in the 60s and 70s. Singer Lata Mangeshkar, who worked with the lyricist in the past, paid a tribute to him on Twitter and described him as a very calm and composed man. She wrote: “Mujhe abhi pata chala ki dil ko chunewale geet likhnewale kavi Yogesh ji ka aaj swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.

    Yogesh ji ke likhe kai geet maine gaaye. Yogesh ji bahut shaant aur madhur swabhav ke insan the. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun (I just got to know about the death of Yogesh Ji and I am deeply saddened. He wrote so many heart-warming songs. I have sung many songs written by him. He was a very calm and composed man. I pay my respects to him).”

    In a separate tweet, Lata Mangeshkar recalled the time when Yogesh was honoured with the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. This award is given in honour of Deenanath Mangeshkar, father of Lata Mangeshkar. She shared a picture of him receiving the award from Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari in 2018.

    The singer also shared a track written by Yogesh Gaur in a separate tweet. Take a look:

    Yogesh got his first break as a lyricist with the 1962 film Sakhi Robin, for which he wrote six songs. He also wrote the evergreen tracks Zindagi Kaise Yeh Paheli and Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye for Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna’s 1971 film Anand. Some of his memorable songs are Rajinigandha Phool Tumhare and Kayi Baar Yun Hi Dekha Hai from Rajinigandha; Jaaneman Jaaneman and Na Jaane Kyun from Chhoti Si Baat; Badi Sooni Sooni Hai from Mili; Rimjhim Giray Saawan from Manzil and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuchh Kaha from Baton Baton Mein.

    Happening Nagpur
    Far Too Close by Shrushti Dhoke wins Nagpur Police’s “Digital Short Film Fest”
    Far Too Close by Shrushti Dhoke wins Nagpur Police’s “Digital Short Film Fest”
    Checkmate – How The BJP Won And Lost Maharashtra
    Checkmate – How The BJP Won And Lost Maharashtra
    Nagpur Crime News
    Man found murdered in Nagpur with head smashed in
    Man found murdered in Nagpur with head smashed in
    Man Accused of robbery granted anticipatory bail
    Man Accused of robbery granted anticipatory bail
    Maharashtra News
    बंधपत्रित डॉक्टर्सच्या मानधनात मोठी वाढ- मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे
    बंधपत्रित डॉक्टर्सच्या मानधनात मोठी वाढ- मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे
    31 मे रोजी दीपोत्सव करून घरोघरी साजरी करावी पुण्यश्लोक अहिल्यादेवी होळकर जयंती – खासदार पद्मश्री डॉ. विकास महात्मे
    31 मे रोजी दीपोत्सव करून घरोघरी साजरी करावी पुण्यश्लोक अहिल्यादेवी होळकर जयंती – खासदार पद्मश्री डॉ. विकास महात्मे
    Hindi News
    हवाई अड्डा परियोजना आवंटन रद्द करने के खिलाफ दायर याचिका पर अदालत का नोटिस
    हवाई अड्डा परियोजना आवंटन रद्द करने के खिलाफ दायर याचिका पर अदालत का नोटिस
    स्कूलों द्वारा ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई चालू करने फीस वसूलने का नया हत्कण्डा – अग्रवाल
    स्कूलों द्वारा ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई चालू करने फीस वसूलने का नया हत्कण्डा – अग्रवाल
    Trending News
    Video : Muslim man from Nagpur recites Hanuman Chalisa to ensure communal harmony
    Video : Muslim man from Nagpur recites Hanuman Chalisa to ensure communal harmony
    Corona takes big leap in Nagpur : 46 cases in single day, Naik Talao new hot-spot
    Corona takes big leap in Nagpur : 46 cases in single day, Naik Talao new hot-spot
    Featured News
    Nagpur : With fresh spike in cases, NMC adds 4 new corona containment zones
    Nagpur : With fresh spike in cases, NMC adds 4 new corona containment zones
    Centre may allow states to relax lockdown norms further
    Centre may allow states to relax lockdown norms further
    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur : With fresh spike in cases, NMC adds 4 new corona containment zones
    Nagpur : With fresh spike in cases, NMC adds 4 new corona containment zones
    CoinSwitch is the best Crypto Trading Platform in India: Read to know more
    CoinSwitch is the best Crypto Trading Platform in India: Read to know more
    Video : Muslim man from Nagpur recites Hanuman Chalisa to ensure communal harmony
    Video : Muslim man from Nagpur recites Hanuman Chalisa to ensure communal harmony
    दीड वर्षाच्या चिमुकल्याला वाºयावर सोडून महिला फरार
    दीड वर्षाच्या चिमुकल्याला वाºयावर सोडून महिला फरार
    “Anadi Mi Anant Mi “ A Online Musical Tribute To Swatantravir Sawarkar
    “Anadi Mi Anant Mi “ A Online Musical Tribute To Swatantravir Sawarkar
    Donation of Rs. 74 lakhs for Kovid-19 on the occasion of Hon. Ranjit Babu Deshmukh’s Birthday
    Donation of Rs. 74 lakhs for Kovid-19 on the occasion of Hon. Ranjit Babu Deshmukh’s Birthday
    स्कूलों द्वारा ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई चालू करने फीस वसूलने का नया हत्कण्डा – अग्रवाल
    स्कूलों द्वारा ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई चालू करने फीस वसूलने का नया हत्कण्डा – अग्रवाल
    आयात थांबवा, निर्यात वाढवा : नितीन गडकरी
    आयात थांबवा, निर्यात वाढवा : नितीन गडकरी
    कन्टेनमेंट झोन में हुई मौत यह प्रशासन की लापरवाही, विकास ठाकरे ने विभागीय आयुक्त से की चर्चा
    कन्टेनमेंट झोन में हुई मौत यह प्रशासन की लापरवाही, विकास ठाकरे ने विभागीय आयुक्त से की चर्चा
    गुरुपुष्पामृत योग : स्वर्ण खरेदीला समाधानकारक प्रतिसाद
    गुरुपुष्पामृत योग : स्वर्ण खरेदीला समाधानकारक प्रतिसाद
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145