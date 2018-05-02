Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, May 30th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    2 terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter

    Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

    A cordon and search operation was launched following information about the presence of terrorists in Wanpora area of the south Kashmir district, according to a police official.

    The terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated. Two militants were killed in the gunfight, the official said.

    The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists were being ascertained, he added.

    The search operation is on in the area and further details are awaited.

