Published On : Mon, Jul 15th, 2019

Kabirpanthis oppose C’garh move to include eggs in mid-day meal scheme

Nagpur: The move by Bhupesh Baghel Government in Chhattisgarh to include eggs in the diet provided under the mid-day meal scheme has drew a severe flak from Kabirpanthi community.

For the first time, the Chhattisgarh state under the Congress regime has decided to provide egg to the students under mid-day meal scheme as one of the best sources of protein for growing children. The government proposed about giving eggs in mid-day meals but also mentioned alternative vegetarian food items in the menu for those who do not consume eggs.

However, the followers of Kabirpanthi have protested against such move. A member of Sadguru Kabir Ashram, Gujarkhedi, Nagpur and BJP’s Prabhag General Secretary Devendra Jaiswal, opposing the Chhattisgarh Government decision, said that followers of Kabirpanth are strongly protesting the move across the country. He said that Kabirpanth’s Acharya Prakashmuninaam Saheb (Sadguru Kabir Ashram), Damakheda, Chhattisgarh, has sent a letter to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and expressed the sentiments of Kabirpanthis. The Acharya has termed the egg move as against religion and culture. “The decision is aimed at turning the children non-vegetarian,” the letter said. According to information, around 35 lakh Kabirpanthis stay in the state.

The community has demanded the Chhattisgarh Government to take back the decision of providing eggs in mid-day diet to the children. If the move is not rescinded till July 16, the community has warned of staging indefinite agitation and bloack the Damakheda-Raipur-Bilaspur National Highway from July 17, Jaiswal said and added some parents also opposed the government’s move asserting vegetarians have lived and thrived for ages.

