Published On : Mon, Jul 15th, 2019

Erratic monsoon leaves Nagpur, region high and dry

Nagpur: The erratic and deficient rains this season, coupled with a drinking water and agrarian crisis have left Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region high and dry. Monsoon betrayed the city and the region in June and has been playing truant in July as well. Vidarbha and Marathwada have received 30 percent deficient rains than average rainfall.

Nagpur city and rural parts receive maximum rain in the month of July. But monsoon this year has gone erratic. From June 1 till to date, only 214.8 mm rain has been recorded. On an average, 300 mm rainfall is recorded in this month. But the below average rainfall is certain to create drinking water shortage as well hit sowing operations. The situation is likely to worsen in the coming days if Rain God goes in hiding.

In Vidarbha, the average rainfall till July 14 is 303.5 mm but only 212.1 mm rain has been recorded this year. It is 30 percent less than the average. Same is the situation in Marathwada. It has received 144.9 mm as against 210.5 mm rainfall.

However, in other parts of the State, the monsoon, it seems, showering its blessings. There has been 15 percent more rains in Central Maharashtra. It has recorded 301.5 mm rainfall as against the average of 263.0 mm. Goa and Konkan too have been drenched with 20 percent more rainfall. The regions have recorded 1392.1 mm rainfall as against the average 1158.5 mm.

Rains could be sporadic over isolated places over the next days. However, the end-of-season prediction for entire central India is 100 per cent rainfall, according to Met office.

