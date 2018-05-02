Trust vote: Raut claims support of over 170 MLAs

Two days after being sworn-in as the chief minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray-led government will face a trust vote in Maharashtra assembly today.

Thackeray is heading the government of the newly formed alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi, which comprises the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress.

The floor test proceeding will be conducted by pro tem Speaker Dilip Walse Patil, who had replaced BJP’s Kalidas Kolambkar on Friday for the two-day special assembly session.

Ahead of the trust vote, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut expressed confidence of the alliance winning the floor test.

Taking to Twitter, he claimed that the Maha Vikash Agadhi has the support of over 170 MLAs.

“Today is the day to prove majority… 170 +++++…,” he tweeted.

Leaders of the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP will meet at the assembly to discuss floor test and speaker’s election.