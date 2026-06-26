Juvenile held for stealing Rs 40,000 from eatery to repair two-wheeler

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Nagpur: Kotwali Police have detained a juvenile for allegedly stealing Rs 40,000 from a restaurant in Reshimbagh. During questioning, the minor reportedly confessed that he committed the theft to arrange money for repairing his damaged two-wheeler.

According to police, the complainant, Kedarnath Shambhudayal Tajpuriya (58), a resident of Ganeshpeth, runs Goga Kripa Bhojanalaya in the Reshimbagh area.

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On the night of June 24, Tajpuriya closed the eatery as usual and left for home. The following morning, when the restaurant was opened, Rs 40,000 kept in the cash drawer was found missing.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the thief had entered the premises through an open rear door before stealing the cash and escaping.

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Based on the complaint, Kotwali Police registered a case and examined CCTV footage from the restaurant and surrounding area. The footage led investigators to a juvenile suspect, who was subsequently taken into custody.

During interrogation, the juvenile allegedly admitted to the theft, telling police that his family’s financial condition was poor and he urgently needed money to repair his non-functional two-wheeler. Police said the minor’s father earns a livelihood by operating a handcart.

Further investigation is underway, and police are completing the legal formalities under the provisions applicable to juveniles.

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