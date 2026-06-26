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Nagpur: A minor dispute over the removal of stones lying on a road turned violent in Lakadganj when two men allegedly assaulted an Executive Engineer, leaving him with a serious head injury.

The incident took place on June 24 near Balaji Temple, opposite Kumar Transport on the Ganga-Jamuna Cement Road under the Lakadganj police limits.

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According to police, the complainant, Vidyasagar Lalu Bukya (32), an executive engineer, was calling labourers to remove stones that were obstructing traffic on the road when the accused, identified as Mahesh Jhilora and his associate Sudhir, reached the spot.

Police said the duo allegedly objected to the removal of the stones, abused the engineer in obscene language and soon began assaulting him with fists and kicks. During the attack, one of the accused allegedly struck Bukya on the head with a metal kada worn on his wrist, causing a severe bleeding injury.

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The injured engineer collapsed on the road, following which the accused fled the scene.

Local residents rushed Bukya to Mayo Hospital for treatment. After receiving information, Lakadganj Police reached the spot, registered a case against the two accused under relevant provisions of law and launched a search to apprehend them. Further investigation is underway.

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