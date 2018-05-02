Juvenile goon rapes 13-year old girl twice, threatens to kill her

Nagpur: In an awful incident, a juvenile boy raped 13-year old girl twice and also threatened to kill her when she protested and shouted. The incident occurred in Jaripatka police jurisdiction. The accused has not been arrested or detained so far.

According to police, the 16-year old accused juvenile, residing in Jaripatka area, took the 13-year old girl to his house on April 12, 2019 and raped her forcibly. Similarly, the accused again indulged in the heinous act on Wednesday, October 9.

The juvenile criminal took her to Jaripatka slums and raped her between 1 pm and 4 pm. When the girl protested and shouted, the accused threatened to kill her. However, the victim narrated the incident to her relatives and registered a case aginst the accused boy with Jaripatka police.

PSI Devkate, acting on the girl’s complaint, booked the accused juvenile goon under Sections 376(2)(N), 376(3), 504, 506 of the IPC read with Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused juvenile has not been arrested or detained so far.