Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Oct 11th, 2019

Juvenile goon rapes 13-year old girl twice, threatens to kill her

Representational pic

Nagpur: In an awful incident, a juvenile boy raped 13-year old girl twice and also threatened to kill her when she protested and shouted. The incident occurred in Jaripatka police jurisdiction. The accused has not been arrested or detained so far.

According to police, the 16-year old accused juvenile, residing in Jaripatka area, took the 13-year old girl to his house on April 12, 2019 and raped her forcibly. Similarly, the accused again indulged in the heinous act on Wednesday, October 9.

The juvenile criminal took her to Jaripatka slums and raped her between 1 pm and 4 pm. When the girl protested and shouted, the accused threatened to kill her. However, the victim narrated the incident to her relatives and registered a case aginst the accused boy with Jaripatka police.

PSI Devkate, acting on the girl’s complaint, booked the accused juvenile goon under Sections 376(2)(N), 376(3), 504, 506 of the IPC read with Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused juvenile has not been arrested or detained so far.

Happening Nagpur
Karva Chauth bash ‘Maahi Ve’ at Hotel Centre Point, Ramdaspeth
Karva Chauth bash ‘Maahi Ve’ at Hotel Centre Point, Ramdaspeth
Vibrant nine days of celebrations end on high note at Crazy Dandiya
Vibrant nine days of celebrations end on high note at Crazy Dandiya
Nagpur Crime News
3 thugs trick and rob man of cash, Activa moped in Ganeshpeth
3 thugs trick and rob man of cash, Activa moped in Ganeshpeth
Notorious goon Rajesh Vanjari externed from city for one year
Notorious goon Rajesh Vanjari externed from city for one year
Maharashtra News
देशातील महिलांच्या प्रगतीसाठी अहवाल महत्वपूर्ण – कोश्यारी
देशातील महिलांच्या प्रगतीसाठी अहवाल महत्वपूर्ण – कोश्यारी
मुख्यमंत्री नागपूरमध्ये उपलब्ध नसतात, त्यामुळे लोकांची कामे होत नाहीत..! – डॉ. आशिष देशमुख
मुख्यमंत्री नागपूरमध्ये उपलब्ध नसतात, त्यामुळे लोकांची कामे होत नाहीत..! – डॉ. आशिष देशमुख
Hindi News
महाराष्ट्र का प्रथम कीर्तिस्तंभ रनाला मे
महाराष्ट्र का प्रथम कीर्तिस्तंभ रनाला मे
गोरेवाड़ा, माधव नगर परिसर में विकास ठाकरे की पदयात्रा को मिला नागरिकों भरपूर प्रतिसाद
गोरेवाड़ा, माधव नगर परिसर में विकास ठाकरे की पदयात्रा को मिला नागरिकों भरपूर प्रतिसाद
Trending News
‘Arrogant’ car driver abuses, beats ST bus driver in Ganeshpeth
‘Arrogant’ car driver abuses, beats ST bus driver in Ganeshpeth
Truck crushes woman to death in Hudkeshwar
Truck crushes woman to death in Hudkeshwar
Featured News
Manager of Babbu’s Galaxy Restaurant rapes waiter on marriage pretext, booked
Manager of Babbu’s Galaxy Restaurant rapes waiter on marriage pretext, booked
‘Tamasha’: Kharge mocks Rajnath’s shastra puja
‘Tamasha’: Kharge mocks Rajnath’s shastra puja
Trending In Nagpur
महाराष्ट्र का प्रथम कीर्तिस्तंभ रनाला मे
महाराष्ट्र का प्रथम कीर्तिस्तंभ रनाला मे
3 thugs trick and rob man of cash, Activa moped in Ganeshpeth
3 thugs trick and rob man of cash, Activa moped in Ganeshpeth
Notorious goon Rajesh Vanjari externed from city for one year
Notorious goon Rajesh Vanjari externed from city for one year
‘Arrogant’ car driver abuses, beats ST bus driver in Ganeshpeth
‘Arrogant’ car driver abuses, beats ST bus driver in Ganeshpeth
Alarming rise in breast cancer in younger age group in India: Jt Director, RST Cancer Hospital
Alarming rise in breast cancer in younger age group in India: Jt Director, RST Cancer Hospital
Juvenile goon rapes 13-year old girl twice, threatens to kill her
Juvenile goon rapes 13-year old girl twice, threatens to kill her
Aapli Bus knocks pedestrian dead at busy Variety Square, driver arrested
Aapli Bus knocks pedestrian dead at busy Variety Square, driver arrested
गोरेवाड़ा, माधव नगर परिसर में विकास ठाकरे की पदयात्रा को मिला नागरिकों भरपूर प्रतिसाद
गोरेवाड़ा, माधव नगर परिसर में विकास ठाकरे की पदयात्रा को मिला नागरिकों भरपूर प्रतिसाद
राजेश्री नगर, अभय नगर, रामटेके नगर में मुख्यमंत्री के विकासकार्यो से नागरिक काफी खुश
राजेश्री नगर, अभय नगर, रामटेके नगर में मुख्यमंत्री के विकासकार्यो से नागरिक काफी खुश
देशातील महिलांच्या प्रगतीसाठी अहवाल महत्वपूर्ण – कोश्यारी
देशातील महिलांच्या प्रगतीसाठी अहवाल महत्वपूर्ण – कोश्यारी
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145