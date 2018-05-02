Will we succumb to militants? Ads in J-K papers

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday issued a full page advertisement in local newspapers urging people to end the self-imposed shutdown that took shape after the government started lifting restrictions put in place post the scrapping of the states special status on August 5.

While threats by militants asking residents to observe a complete shutdown in protest of the Centres decision to abrogate Article 370 have been blamed, it has partly been a peoples curfew that has kept them indoors.

In a full-page advertisement in English dailies, the government blamed the prevalent militancy and their vicious campaign and motivated propaganda for perpetuating the shutdown.

Shutdowns have been a regular part of life in Kashmir, with separatists frequently ordering them to protest against alleged Army excesses. For over 70 years now, the people of J&K have been misled. They have been victims of a vicious campaign and motivated propaganda that has trapped them in an endless cycle of terrorism, violence, destruction and poverty, the advert read.

The advert attributes this self-imposed lockdown to the peoples fear of attacks from militants who have instigated the common people to push their children into violence, stone pelting and hartals.

We are at crossroads today, the notice declares in bold letters as it goes on to pose questions to the people of Kashmir on whether they will permit the age-old tactic of threats and coercion to influence them. Will threat and misinformation prevail or will we take informed decisions on whats best for us? it added.