Aapli Bus knocks pedestrian dead at busy Variety Square, driver arrested

Nagpur: A rashly driven Aapli Bus knocked a pedestrian dead at busy Variety Square in Sitabuldi on Thursday night. The bus driver has been arrested.

The deceased has been identified as Vinod Suresh Raghuvanshi (33), originally a native of Dhamangaon but currently staying at Hind Nagar, Sindhi Meghe, Wardha district. Vinod had come to Nagpur for some work. Around 8.15 pm on Thursday, he was crossing road opposite Domino’s Pizza Centre, Eternity Mall, near Variety Square.

As Vinod was crossing the road walking, a recklessly driven Aapli Bus (MH-31/CA 6185) hit him with great force and injured him grievously. He died on the spot before medical help could be rendered to him. On being informed, a team of Sitabuldi police and nearby traffic cops rushed to the spot and sent Vinod’s body to government hospital for autopsy.

Based on a complaint lodged by Traffic NPC Kishore Tilakchand Baraikar, Sitabuldi API Wakde booked the bus driver Krishna Madhorao Dange (40), resident of Plot No. 49, Hanuman Nagar, near Sut Girni, Hingna Road, under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC and arrested him. Further probe is underway.