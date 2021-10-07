Juvenile boy kills youth by stabbing him with scissor in Jaripatka

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a 15-year old juvenile boy murdered a youth by stabbing him with a scissor in Jaripatka area late Tuesday night. The motive behind the juvenile killing the youth has not been ascertained so far.

The deceased has been identified as Malkiyat Singh Jasbirsingh Verma (20), resident of Babadipsingh Nagar, Jaripatka.

On Tuesday, around 11.45 pm, the 15-year old accused, attacked Verma with a scissor. He stabbed Verma on his abdomen and chest and injured him grievously. Verma collapsed and died on the spot before medical help could be rendered to him. The exact reason behind the juvenile killing Malkiyat Singh Jasbirsingh Verma has not been ascertained so far.

Jaripatka Woman PSI Fating, based on the information provided by Avinash Pritvilal Pali (20) of Babadipsingh Nagar, booked the accused juvenile boy under Section 302 of the IPC and probing the case further. Whether the accused has been detained or not could not be ascertained as yet.