Justice Chandurkar Among 3 Judges Recommended for Supreme Court

Nagpur – Three judges from High Courts have been recommended for elevation to the Supreme Court. Notably, under the leadership of Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of three High Court judges to the apex court.

In a decision announced on Monday, considered a significant step in the judicial appointment process, the Collegium has recommended the names of:

Justice N.V. Anjaria, Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court,

Justice Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, and

Justice Atul S. Chandurkar, a senior judge of the Bombay High Court.

Justice Atul S. Chandurkar was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court in 2013. Following the government’s approval, the appointments of all three will be confirmed.

Justice Atul Chandurkar was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court on 21 June 2013. He was later made a permanent judge on 2 March 2016. As a judge of the Bombay High Court, he delivered judgments in several important cases involving mediclaim policies, administrative disputes, and more recently, matters related to the amendments in the IT Rules, 2023.

His impartiality and deep legal analysis have been widely appreciated. He began his legal practice under the guidance of senior advocate B.N. Naik in Mumbai. Later, he had a long career as a lawyer at the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court. It was during this tenure that he was selected for the position of judge in the Bombay High Court.

