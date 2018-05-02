Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Feb 24th, 2020

    Justice B P Dharmadhikari appointed Acting Chief Justice of Bombay HC

    Nagpur: Justice Bhushan Pradyumna Dharmadhikari, senior-most Judge of Bombay High Court, has been appointed as Acting Chief Justice of that High Court with immediate effect. The appointment follows retirement of Pradeep Nandrajog, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.

    A notification issued on Monday, February 24, 2020, says that in exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President of India Ram Nath Kovind is pleased to appoint Justice Bhushan Pradyumna Dharmadhikari, the senior-most Judge of Bombay High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with immediate effect.

    Justice Dharmadhikari practised law in Nagpur after enrolment in Bar Council of Maharashtra on October 17, 1980. He became City Civil Judge for many Government Corporations. He was elevated as Additional Judge of Bombay High Court on March 15, 2004. After this he was elevated as Permanent Judge on March 12, 2006.

    Happening Nagpur
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Nagpur Crime News
    Two men stab friend over old rivalry in Bajaj Nagar
    Two men stab friend over old rivalry in Bajaj Nagar
    Travel company dupes woman of Rs 75,000 in Sadar
    Travel company dupes woman of Rs 75,000 in Sadar
    Maharashtra News
    दीड लाख रूपये किंमतीचे एक टन प्लास्टिक जप्त
    दीड लाख रूपये किंमतीचे एक टन प्लास्टिक जप्त
    भांडेवाडी कंपोस्ट डेपो परिसरातील क्षेत्राला झोपडपट्टी क्षेत्र
    भांडेवाडी कंपोस्ट डेपो परिसरातील क्षेत्राला झोपडपट्टी क्षेत्र
    Hindi News
    सड़क किनारे दुकान उजाड़ने से खफा अपंग ने शरीर पर उढ़ेला मिट्टी का तेल
    सड़क किनारे दुकान उजाड़ने से खफा अपंग ने शरीर पर उढ़ेला मिट्टी का तेल
    स्कुल में आने से मना करने पर साउथवेस्ट कान्वेंट स्कुल के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करने की मांग
    स्कुल में आने से मना करने पर साउथवेस्ट कान्वेंट स्कुल के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करने की मांग
    Trending News
    Garbage collection scam: NMC babus resort to cover up act, may spare AG, BVG with petty fine
    Garbage collection scam: NMC babus resort to cover up act, may spare AG, BVG with petty fine
    Paytm To Sell, Recharge eToll Payment Tags In India
    Paytm To Sell, Recharge eToll Payment Tags In India
    Featured News
    Maharashtra Budget session begins, BJP raises farm loan waiver issue
    Maharashtra Budget session begins, BJP raises farm loan waiver issue
    Tata Parsi School girls stage “Gandhigiri” against molestation
    Tata Parsi School girls stage “Gandhigiri” against molestation
    Trending In Nagpur
    In pics : NMC cracks down on ecroachment in Sitabuldi
    In pics : NMC cracks down on ecroachment in Sitabuldi
    दीड लाख रूपये किंमतीचे एक टन प्लास्टिक जप्त
    दीड लाख रूपये किंमतीचे एक टन प्लास्टिक जप्त
    भांडेवाडी कंपोस्ट डेपो परिसरातील क्षेत्राला झोपडपट्टी क्षेत्र
    भांडेवाडी कंपोस्ट डेपो परिसरातील क्षेत्राला झोपडपट्टी क्षेत्र
    कर्जमुक्ती योजनेच्या आधार प्रमाणीकरणास प्रारंभ
    कर्जमुक्ती योजनेच्या आधार प्रमाणीकरणास प्रारंभ
    Video: Inaction in Plasto fraud case puts question mark on Nagpur EOW’s role
    Video: Inaction in Plasto fraud case puts question mark on Nagpur EOW’s role
    स्कुल में आने से मना करने पर साउथवेस्ट कान्वेंट स्कुल के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करने की मांग
    स्कुल में आने से मना करने पर साउथवेस्ट कान्वेंट स्कुल के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करने की मांग
    Justice B P Dharmadhikari appointed Acting Chief Justice of Bombay HC
    Justice B P Dharmadhikari appointed Acting Chief Justice of Bombay HC
    Garbage collection scam: NMC babus resort to cover up act, may spare AG, BVG with petty fine
    Garbage collection scam: NMC babus resort to cover up act, may spare AG, BVG with petty fine
    Two men stab friend over old rivalry in Bajaj Nagar
    Two men stab friend over old rivalry in Bajaj Nagar
    अति महत्वपूर्ण स्थल रवि भवन में ठेका श्रमिकों का हो रहा शोषण
    अति महत्वपूर्ण स्थल रवि भवन में ठेका श्रमिकों का हो रहा शोषण
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145