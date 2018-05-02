Justice B P Dharmadhikari appointed Acting Chief Justice of Bombay HC

Nagpur: Justice Bhushan Pradyumna Dharmadhikari, senior-most Judge of Bombay High Court, has been appointed as Acting Chief Justice of that High Court with immediate effect. The appointment follows retirement of Pradeep Nandrajog, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.

A notification issued on Monday, February 24, 2020, says that in exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President of India Ram Nath Kovind is pleased to appoint Justice Bhushan Pradyumna Dharmadhikari, the senior-most Judge of Bombay High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with immediate effect.

Justice Dharmadhikari practised law in Nagpur after enrolment in Bar Council of Maharashtra on October 17, 1980. He became City Civil Judge for many Government Corporations. He was elevated as Additional Judge of Bombay High Court on March 15, 2004. After this he was elevated as Permanent Judge on March 12, 2006.