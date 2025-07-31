Junior District Basketball Championship: DKM boys lift title

Advertisement



Nagpur: Dharampeth Krida Mandal (DKM) boys matched what the girls team did as they claimed the 25th Prakash Rajurkar Memorial Junior District Basketball Championship at their Shankar Nagar court.

After the girls team lifted the trophy defeating Nutan Bharat Yuwak Sangh (NBYS) 64-45, the boys edged past Hanumannagar Krida Mandal (HKM) 59-53 in a close encounter to make it a double delight for their club. It was DKM’s Neil Dhargave who stole the limelight with his game scoring maximum 16 points in the final.

Atharva Dhore (15), Om Raut (13) and Yash Waghade (12) were equally effective with their combined efforts for the winning side. For Hanumannagar Krida Mandal, Ram Kadu scored 17 points while Sahil Dube scored 16 but they could not save their side from the jaws of defeat. The quarter-wise score was 12- 15, 20-9, 20-13, 7-16.