Nagpur: In a strict action against repeated violations of liquor regulations, the Nagpur Police have ordered the closure of Baba Saoji Restaurant, located in the Hingna T-Point area under the jurisdiction of Pratapnagar Police Station, for five days starting July 31, 2025.

The order was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), Shri S. Rishikesh Reddy, under Section 142(2) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act. Police stated that despite earlier warnings and cases registered under Section 68 of the Act (Crime Nos. 255/2024, 1393/2024, and 413/2024), the restaurant continued to allow patrons to consume alcohol on the premises.

Repeated Offenses Despite Legal Action

According to the police report, Vijay Laxman Paunikar, the restaurant’s proprietor, has faced three prior actions over the past year, yet failed to implement any corrective measures. Of the three cases, two are currently in court, while one remains under investigation.

Community Complaints and Public Safety Concerns

Local social organizations had submitted complaints to senior police officials, expressing concern that illegal alcohol consumption at the establishment posed a threat to public order, especially during festivals and community events.

Citing potential disruption to law and order, the action was carried out under the guidance of the Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner, and Additional Commissioner (South Division).

Notably, this is not the first such crackdown. Earlier, two restaurants—Hotel Bakasur and Apna Dhaba NH-01, under Bajaj Nagar Police Station—were similarly ordered shut for 15 days due to repeated violations of alcohol-related laws.