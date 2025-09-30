Jungle safaris at Pench, Tadoba reopen from Oct 1 after monsoon break

Nagpur: Nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts have reason to rejoice, after a four-month closure, popular jungle safari destinations in Vidarbha will reopen for tourists from October 1. Visitors will once again be able to enjoy the thrill of spotting tigers and other wildlife at Pench Tiger Reserve, Umred-Karhandla, Bor Tiger Reserve, Navegaon-Nagzira, and Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve.

In Nagpur district, Pench Tiger Reserve and Umred-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary will allow on-the-spot bookings until October 15, following which the option of online booking will also be made available for tourists’ convenience.

Safaris across the region are traditionally closed during the monsoon, from June 30, due to muddy, slippery tracks that make movement unsafe for tourists. The break also allows the forest department to carry out essential maintenance and conservation activities.

During this period, officials focus on eco-restoration efforts such as tree plantation in open patches, removal of excess grass, and habitat management to ensure better conditions for wildlife. The monsoon is also considered a crucial season for animal breeding and maintaining the ecological balance of the forests.

With the gates set to reopen, visitors can look forward to experiencing the lush green landscapes and vibrant wildlife of Vidarbha’s famed reserves once again.