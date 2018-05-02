Tadoba-Andhari jungle safari turns into death trail as SUV falls into river, 2 of Nagpur’s family die

Nagpur: A vacation trip to Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve spelled doom for a family from Nagpur when their SUV fell into a semi-dry river bed in fringes of the forest. A 12-year-old girl and her uncle Animesh Ashok Agrawal died in the incident while Neha Ashish Agrawal (36), Ishu Animesh Agrawal (17), and driver Dhaneshwari Wasanta Narad (38) sustained severe injuries and has been rushed to the hospital in Nagpur.

According to police sources, members of Agrawal (Goyal )family were on their way to Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve when the driver lost control of the vehicle near Chimur. Following this the heavy vehicle overturned into a semi-dry river flowing through the jungle, killing a 12-year-old on the spot. Later Animesh succumbed to his severe injuries.

The family reportedly owns a dal mill along with Ashok Goyal Agarwal been a former standing commitee chief of Nagpur NMC.