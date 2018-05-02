Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Wed, Nov 4th, 2020

    Jungle Safari restarts at Gorewada from Nov 5

    Nagpur: Jungle Safari, closed due to corona outbreak, is again starting at Gorewada Forest from November 5. However, the 15-km Cycle Safari for the tourists has been limited till Biopark as the stretch of road is in poor condition. The Jungle Safari can be enjoyed by traversing in Gypsies.

    Jungle Safari restarts at Tadoba:
    The Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (T ATR) has re-started the jungle safari in canters and minibus for tourists amid this festival season from November 1. Till the canters are put on-line, two canters each in the morning shift and evening shift will operate offline. The bookings can be done by contacting the TATR office and the booking of canters will go on-line in the next 15 days. Rs 500 per tourist will be the charges for canter and Rs 600 is for minibus. However, no fees will be charged for kids below five years but they will not get a seat. The transfer of booking will not be allowed by tourists and no refund will be made against cancellation. For cameras up to 250 mm lenses Rs 200 will be charged per camera.

    The park has also announced canter timings. From November 1 to February 28 during winter season, the morning shift canter will leave at 6.30 am and return at 10.30 am. In the evening it will enter at 2 pm and exit at 6 pm. The guidelines say that for canter booking the presence of a minimum 15 tourists is mandatory.

    These bookings can be done 15 days in advance from the date of the safari. However, if a party wants to book an entire canter of 22 seats this can be done 45 days before. From March 1 to April 30, the morning shift will be between 6 am and 10 am and evening from 2.30 pm till 6.30 pm. From May 1 to June 30, safari will start at 5.30 am till 9.30 am and in the evening from 3 pm till 7 pm.

