VRAS activists storm MSEDCL’s Binaki Substation over power bills

Nagpur: Activists of Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti (VRAS) stormed the MSEDCL Substation in Binaki Power House, near Rani Durgavati Bridge, and locked the office of Executive Engineer during a protest staged against MSEDCL and Maha Vikas Aghadi Government at on Tuesday.

The agitators tried to gatecrash into the sub-station. The cops who were posted there tried to stop them. The agitators had given prior intimation to the MSEDCL officials about their ‘lock the power station’ agitation.

As the agitators started getting aggressive, police and MSEDCL officials put a lock on the gate to prevent them from entering the premises. Seeing this, some woman agitators climbed up the main gate, entered the MSEDCL premises, broke the lock with stones and barged into the office shouting slogans against MSEDCL and raising pro-Vidarbha statehood slogans.

President of Nagpur division youth wing of VRAS Mukesh Masurkar demanded that the electricity bills during the pandemic period should be exempted, power bills up to 200 units should be given free and MSEDCL should not disconnect any meter of a person who is not in a position to pay the bills.

He warned that if MSEDCL tries to put any pressure on the citizens regarding recovery of inflated bills, VRAS will become even more aggressive.