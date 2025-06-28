Judiciary Should Not Intervene in Every Matter: CJI Gavai Gets Emotional While Recalling Father’s Dream

Advertisement



Nagpur: Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Saturday attended a felicitation event organized by the Nagpur District Bar Association, where he delivered an emotional speech in Marathi, recalling his late father’s belief that he would one day become the Chief Justice of India.

CJI Gavai shared that while his father always believed in his potential to reach the highest judicial office, he is no longer alive to witness the moment. “My father always thought that I would one day become the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. But now that the dream has come true, he is not in this world to see it. He passed away in 2015. I feel his absence deeply. I’m glad my mother is here today to witness this moment,” he said, visibly emotional.

During his speech, CJI Gavai emphasized the importance of judicial restraint and respect for the constitutional boundaries of the three branches of government—legislature, executive, and judiciary.

Gold Rate 27 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,400 /- Gold 22 KT 89,700 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“Law-making is the responsibility of the legislature—whether it’s the Parliament or the state assemblies. The executive is expected to act in accordance with the Constitution and the law. If any law goes beyond the limits set by the Constitution or violates its principles, the judiciary is empowered to intervene,” he explained.

However, he also warned against overreach by the judiciary, stating, “The judiciary should not interfere in every matter. Judicial activism is necessary, but it must not turn into judicial adventurism or judicial terrorism.”

Referring to his earlier speech at Oxford, he reiterated that judicial activism will remain a permanent feature to safeguard the Constitution and citizens’ rights.

CJI Gavai’s remarks highlighted a delicate balance between activism and restraint, reinforcing that while the judiciary has a critical role in upholding constitutional values, it must also respect the limits of its authority.