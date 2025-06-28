Actress Shefali Jariwala dies; cause of death unclear

Advertisement



Shefali Jariwala, the actor and dancer best known for her iconic role in the hit music video Kaanta Laga, has passed away at the age of 42.

Jariwala, who rose to fame in the early 2000s, was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai on Friday, but doctors reportedly declared her dead upon arrival.

Gold Rate 27 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,400 /- Gold 22 KT 89,700 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The cause of her death remains unclear, though some sources suggest that she may have suffered a cardiac arrest.

Her family has yet to issue an official statement regarding the circumstances of her passing.

Mumbai Police sources have confirmed the news of her death.

“Actress Shefali Jariwala has passed away at the age of 42. Her body was found at her residence in the Andheri area of Mumbai,” a police source said, adding that the body was found at Jariwala’s residence in Andheri.

Authorities received the report at around 1 am, and the body was subsequently transferred to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem.

However, the exact cause of death is yet to be determined.

Jariwala’s death was also confirmed by the All Indian Cine Workers Association, which expressed its sorrow on the social media platform X.

‘Shefali Jariwala is no longer with us. Gone too soon at just 42 due to a sudden heart attack. It’s hard to believe she’s gone. May her soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to her family during this heartbreaking time,’ the association wrote.

Jariwala was best known for her 2002 appearance in the music video Kaanta Laga, which became an instant sensation and is still remembered as a defining moment in Indian pop culture.

She later expanded her career into Bollywood with notable roles in the 2004 hit film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, where she starred alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

The actress also gained recognition on television, appearing in popular reality shows such as Bigg Boss 13 (2019) and Nach Baliye (seasons 5 and 7), where she participated alongside her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.

Beyond her career in entertainment, Jariwala was a passionate advocate for mental health awareness and women’s empowerment.

She openly spoke about her battle with epilepsy and used her platform to inspire others facing similar struggles.

Her untimely passing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and left her fans in mourning.Jariwala is survived by her husband, Parag Tyagi, with whom she shared a strong bond both on and off-screen.