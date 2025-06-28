No Loan Waiver for Farmhouse or Mercedes Owners: Bawankule Clarifies Policy for Needy Farmers Only

Advertisement



Amravati: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has made it clear that the state government will offer farm loan waivers only to genuinely needy farmers—not to those living a luxurious lifestyle. Speaking at an event in Kaudanyapur, Amravati, Bawankule stated that individuals who own farmhouses or luxury vehicles like Mercedes cars will not be eligible for loan waivers.

His remarks follow earlier statements by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, who said that a final decision on farm loan waivers would be made at the right time.

Bawankule emphasized, “Those who have taken loans for farming but own a Mercedes, or those who possess land layouts or have used loans to build farmhouses, will not be eligible for any waiver. Loan waivers should only go to those who truly need them. The rich do not require debt relief.”

He added that a high-level committee will be formed to evaluate and implement the loan waiver policy, and its formation will be officially announced during the legislative session.

Free Electricity for Farmers for the Next Five Years

The minister also reiterated the government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare, saying, “Our Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has started providing ₹1,500 per month to our beloved sisters, and in the future, this amount will be increased to ₹2,100. We have also promised farmers that they will not have to pay electricity bills for their farms for the next five years.”

Key Meeting with Minister Bachchu Kadu

Bawankule also revealed that a crucial meeting will be held on July 3rd from 4 PM to 10 PM at the Vidhan Bhavan with Minister Bachchu Kadu. “This meeting, to be held in my office, will be attended by 8 to 10 ministers, and several important decisions for the state will be taken,” he said.

The statement signals the Maharashtra government’s intent to target loan relief toward deserving beneficiaries while cracking down on misuse of agricultural subsidies.