JSR Dynamics allotted 4.62 acres of land in MIHAN-SEZ, to create 500 jobs

In addition, Quanta System Technologies, an IT consulting and staffing solutions company with offices in Nagpur and Pune, was allotted over 3 acres in MIHAN-SEZ.

Nagpur: In a landmark development for Nagpur’s MIHAN-SEZ, JSR Dynamics Private Limited, a defence manufacturing company promoted by Air Marshal (Retd) Shirish Deo, former Vice-Chief of the Indian Air Force, was on Friday allotted over 4.62 acres of land. With this, MIHAN has got its first-ever ammunition exporter, a company that manufactures advanced air bombs and cruise missiles.

According to the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC), which manages the SEZ, JSR Dynamics will create around 500 jobs and expects the unit to be operational within nine months. The company also plans to set up a simulator unit at MIHAN alongside its ammunition export facility.

JSR Dynamics is already known for its work in precision strike systems. Its Butibori facility manufactures a range of jet-powered bombs, long-range bombs, loitering munitions, and multi-calibre rocket systems (122mm, 180mm, 210mm guided kits). It has also developed a 400-kg class long-range powered precision-guided munition capable of being launched from land or sea platforms.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The company board includes former Air Chief Marshal (Retd) P.V. Naik and a former Defence Secretary, underscoring the strong military expertise behind the venture.

In parallel with this allotment, the State Government inked MoUs worth Rs 3,400 crore for three steel projects in Gadchiroli district, a region already on the cusp of emerging as Maharashtra’s new steel hub.

• Kirtisagar Metalloys Pvt Ltd: ₹1,412 crore investment, 845 jobs.

• Sufalam Metals Pvt Ltd: ₹1,000 crore investment, 1,400 jobs.

• PSL Steel and Power Pvt Ltd: ₹1,000 crore investment, 430 jobs.

At present, Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited (LMEL) is the lone operational steelmaker in Gadchiroli, but several large projects are in the pipeline. Surjagad Ispat has started groundwork on its proposed plant, while the JSW Group has announced plans for a mega integrated steel complex, which is expected to transform the region’s economy.

Renewable energy push

The government also signed a significant MoU with BSL Solar Pvt Ltd, which plans a Rs 4,500 crore renewable energy project at Butibori. The unit will have a production capacity of 1.6 GW solar modules and 2.0 GW solar cells, generating employment for nearly 3,500 people.

Boost for IT sector

In addition, Quanta System Technologies, an IT consulting and staffing solutions company with offices in Nagpur and Pune, was allotted over 3 acres in MIHAN-SEZ. The company plans to set up operations creating 100 new jobs.

With defence, steel, renewable energy, and IT projects gaining momentum, Nagpur and its surrounding districts are poised for an industrial makeover. While MIHAN-SEZ continues to attract cutting-edge defence and IT firms, Gadchiroli is being projected as the next big steel belt, and Butibori is fast emerging as a hub for green energy manufacturing.

The combined announcements reflect the government’s strategy of balancing high-technology sectors with traditional industry investments, while also addressing employment creation in both urban and tribal-dominated regions.