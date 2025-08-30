Nagpur man duped of Rs 1.40 crore in cryptocurrency investment fraud

Nagpur: Cyber criminals cheated a 38-year-old private company manager in Nagpur of Rs 1.40 crore by luring him into investing in cryptocurrency with the promise of huge profits. The incident came to light after the victim, Krishna, a resident of Amravati Road, filed a complaint with the Cyber Police.

According to police, Krishna was browsing Facebook and WhatsApp on July 25 when he came across an investment link sent by the accused. They promised him high returns if he invested in cryptocurrency. Krishna first invested Rs 1 lakh. To win his confidence, the accused transferred back Rs 4 lakh into his account. Believing the scheme to be genuine, Krishna started investing large sums of money. Following the instructions of the accused, he transferred around Rs 1.40 crore into different bank accounts. For this, he even borrowed money from his close relatives and friends.

The accused created an online account for Krishna and showed him fake profits. However, when he asked to withdraw his money, the fraudsters started making excuses. Later, they cut off all contact with him. Realising he had been cheated, Krishna approached the Cyber Police Station in the city and lodged a complaint. Based on his statement, the police have registered a case under BNS sections of cheating and the Information Technology Act.

Businessman cheated of Rs 85 lakh in land lease deal, two booked

In another incident, a Nagpur businessman was duped of Rs 85 lakh by two men who promised to lease him land belonging to an institution. Sadar Police have registered a case of fraud against the accused Prashant Ashok Satradkar (55), resident of Cathedral Compound, Sadar and Gautam Omprakash Singh (35), resident of Prashant Nagar, Gittikhadan. The case was filed on the complaint of Manpreet Singh Dalveer Singh Budhraja (39), resident of Mecosabagh, who runs a clothing boutique near the Raj Bhavan Gate in Sadar.

Manpreet wanted space to expand his business. In August 2024, a property dealer named Moti Jain introduced him to Prashant Satradkar. According to police, Prashant told Manpreet that he could lease 2,872 sq ft of land near Sitabuldi Coffee House. He claimed the land belonged to the Nagpur Diocesan Trust Association and that he was associated with the trust as a treasurer. He assured that all trustees had agreed to cancel the existing lease with Gautam Singh and create a new 30-year lease deed with Manpreet. Manpreet had to pay Rs 3 crore as lease amount and 30,000 monthly rent for this.

Manpreet entered into an agreement with Gautam Singh and paid Rs 60 lakh including Rs 50 lakh in cash and Rs 10 lakh by cheque as advance. Later, Prashant also took Rs 25 lakh for map approval from the NMC and to transfer electricity and water meters. However, when no lease deed was executed, Manpreet inquired at the Charity Commissioner’s office. He was shocked to learn that the petition for change of report filed by Prashant was rejected in November 2023 and he was not holding any post in the trust.

Realising he was cheated, Manpreet filed a police complaint. Sadar Police have registered a case under Sections 316 (2), 318 (4), 336 (2), 336 (3), 340 (2), 3 (5) and 341 (1) of BNS. Further investigation is on.