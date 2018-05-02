JP Nadda elected unopposed as president of BJP

Jagat Prakash Nadda elected unopposed as the national president of Bharatiya Janata Party.

Nadda, who was appointed as BJP’s working president last June, will take over from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was at a helm for an eventful five-and-a-half years during which the party won its biggest majority in 2019 Lok Sabha election and expanded its footprint across the country.

Nadda’s name was proposed by the top party leaders, including Union ministers Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, besides several chief ministers during the nomination process.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke of Nadda’s rise through the ranks and said he had always been an “inspiring” worker.

Prasad noted that the leader from Himachal Pradesh worked his way up as an “excellent” organisational leader, be it in the RSS students’ wing ABVP or the BJP youth wing, and was also a successful health minister in the first Modi government.

“He brings with him an enormous experience, be it as a party leader or administrator,” Prasad said, expressing confidence that Nadda would consolidate the great successes the party achieved under Shah.