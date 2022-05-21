JOURNEY OF SANJHALIKA SHOKEEN OF BECOMING A TOP YOUTUBER IN INDIA

Advertisement

YouTube can be a wonderful space to get your much-needed dose of a

mood booster, positivity and energy! Well, all you need to do is follow

the right kind of content and you’re good to go. One such content

creator whose content serves the daily dose of entertainment and

uplifts mood is Sanjhalika Shokeen.

Sanjhalika Shokeen is an Indian content creator.

She known for making

comedy sketches, lifestyle and travel vlogs. She is associated with

YouTuber Pankaj Sharma in his channel BakLol videos.