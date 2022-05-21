JOURNEY OF SANJHALIKA SHOKEEN OF BECOMING A TOP YOUTUBER IN INDIA

YouTube can be a wonderful space to get your much-needed dose of a
mood booster, positivity and energy! Well, all you need to do is follow
the right kind of content and you’re good to go. One such content
creator whose content serves the daily dose of entertainment and
uplifts mood is Sanjhalika Shokeen.
Sanjhalika Shokeen is an Indian content creator.
She known for making
comedy sketches, lifestyle and travel vlogs. She is associated with
YouTuber Pankaj Sharma in his channel BakLol videos.
Sanjhalika has a
huge fan following on social media. She has achieved such achievement
with a lot of dedication, hard work and struggle.
Sanjhalika Shokeen started her YouTube journey with Pankaj Sharma on
his channel BakLol Video back in 2016.
Her starting was tough, many
people criticized her but she persistently focused on her goal. Her first
video was ‘Hawabazi in Front of girl‘ published on 27 August 2016.
Since then she consistently appearing on BakLol videos and over theperiod of time people started acknowledging her work and today she is
one of the successful YouTuber.
In 2019, Saljhalika created a self-titled YouTube channel ‘Sanjhalika
Vlog’ where she posts her lifestyle, travel, funny challenges and behind
the scenes but later she started uploading comedy content as well.
Due
to which the growth of her channel increased significantly. Her most
popular videos are ‘Badi Behan vs Choti Behan‘ reached 54M views,
‘Rich Mom vs Normal Mom‘ with 35M views, ‘Rich Girl vs Normal Girl‘
with 24M views so far. She has crossed 1 million milestones on her
channel.
Currently, she has over 3m subscribers.